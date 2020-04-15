The Mercury Obituaries
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Pauline Violet Lanzar

Pauline Violet Lanzar Obituary
Pauline Violet (Meyers) Lanzar, 84, of Royersford, PA, formerly of Sanatoga, PA, passed away on April 14, 2020, at Phoenixville Hospital. A webcast of Pauline’s services will be available on Friday, April 17, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com and see Pauline’s memorial page to view the webcast. If you have any questions, please call 610-323-8220. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 16, 2020
