Pearl J. (Haas) Egolf, 92, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital. She was the wife of the late Warren “Pete” L. Egolf, who passed in 2014. Born in Pottstown, PA, on April 23, 1927, Pearl was the daughter of the late Forrest and Ruth (Wagner) Haas. Pearl graduated from Pottstown High School in 1945. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and counted cross-stitching. She is survived by her son, Wayne Egolf, husband of Nancy, Douglassville, PA; her daughter, Dawn Freeston Smith, wife of Todd, Royersford, PA; her grandchildren, Christopher and Lauren Egolf; her step-grandson, Jeffrey Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Mallory Rose Kulp and Amaris Levi Egolf. She is predeceased by her sister, Mae Fisher. A viewing will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 13, 2019