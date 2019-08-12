The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Egolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Egolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Egolf Obituary
Pearl J. (Haas) Egolf, 92, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital. She was the wife of the late Warren “Pete” L. Egolf, who passed in 2014. Born in Pottstown, PA, on April 23, 1927, Pearl was the daughter of the late Forrest and Ruth (Wagner) Haas. Pearl graduated from Pottstown High School in 1945. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and counted cross-stitching. She is survived by her son, Wayne Egolf, husband of Nancy, Douglassville, PA; her daughter, Dawn Freeston Smith, wife of Todd, Royersford, PA; her grandchildren, Christopher and Lauren Egolf; her step-grandson, Jeffrey Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Mallory Rose Kulp and Amaris Levi Egolf. She is predeceased by her sister, Mae Fisher. A viewing will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
Download Now