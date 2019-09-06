The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Zern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Zern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Zern Obituary
Pearl V. (Frey) Zern, 104, formally of Boyertown, wife of the late Harold Zern, passed away on Thursday September 5, 2019 at Columbia Cottage in Collegeville. Born in Bechtelsville, she was the daughter of the late Annie (Hess) Frey and J. Warren Frey. Pearl was a hosiery steamer, retiring from Fashion Hosiery Mill in Boyertown. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary at Gilbertsville and New Berlinville Fire Company as well as Friendship Hook and Ladder in Boyertown and Keystone Fire Company in Bechtelsville. Pearl is survived by one daughter, Doris Brooks, wife of the late Albert T. Brooks and one granddaughter, Melanie Brooks, wife of Christian In. She is also survived by a sister in law, Mildred Frey as well as three nephews and one niece. She is predeceased by a brother, Wilson Frey and her long time companion, William Schlegel. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11AM at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held prior from 10-11AM. Burial will be at Limerick Garden of Memories. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbia Cottage 901 E. Main St Collegeville, PA 19426. Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrell Funeral Home
Download Now