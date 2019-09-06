|
|
Pearl V. (Frey) Zern, 104, formally of Boyertown, wife of the late Harold Zern, passed away on Thursday September 5, 2019 at Columbia Cottage in Collegeville. Born in Bechtelsville, she was the daughter of the late Annie (Hess) Frey and J. Warren Frey. Pearl was a hosiery steamer, retiring from Fashion Hosiery Mill in Boyertown. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary at Gilbertsville and New Berlinville Fire Company as well as Friendship Hook and Ladder in Boyertown and Keystone Fire Company in Bechtelsville. Pearl is survived by one daughter, Doris Brooks, wife of the late Albert T. Brooks and one granddaughter, Melanie Brooks, wife of Christian In. She is also survived by a sister in law, Mildred Frey as well as three nephews and one niece. She is predeceased by a brother, Wilson Frey and her long time companion, William Schlegel. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11AM at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held prior from 10-11AM. Burial will be at Limerick Garden of Memories. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbia Cottage 901 E. Main St Collegeville, PA 19426. Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019