Peter Francis Murphy, 81, husband of Constance (Uecker) Murphy, passed away Monday December 16, 2019, at his home. He was born October 6, 1938 in Bellevue Hospital, New York City to Peter Murphy and Anna (Taras) Murphy. Peter joined the United States Navy, and later worked for Burroughs Corporation now Lockheed Martin. During this time, he was sent to South Dakota, where he met and married his beloved wife, Connie. Burroughs sent he and the family to Germany where they lived for almost 4 years. Peter also traveled to Canada while working for Burroughs. He enjoyed fishing, traveling to Costa Rica and North Carolina for the big catch. Peter also had a passion for completing the New York Times Crossword puzzles. In addition to his wife, Connie of 55 years, Peter leaves behind his son, Michael Murphy of Phoenixville, sisters: Barbara Steinhauer of Los Angeles, Rosemary Rothwell of Manassas, Virginia, and brother James Murphy of Long Island, New York and many special nephews and nieces. Online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com. All arrangements will be private and are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home, Phoenixville, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 19, 2019