Peter Paul Wojton


1925 - 2020
Peter Paul Wojton Obituary
Peter Paul Wojton, 94, husband of Veronica Wojton, passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020. Born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Peter formerly resided at 1397 Rupert Rd in Pottstown. He was the son of the late Kazimierz and Veronica (Kurnal) Wojton. Peter built homes within the area and was employed by Firestone Bridgestone for about twenty years before his retirement. In the years following his retirement, Peter enjoyed fishing, gardening and producing his own wine. He was a life-long member of St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, which then merged to be Saint Theresa of Calcutta in Schwenksville, Pa. Peter served in the US Navy in WWII. He was a disabled veteran and was a member of the local American Legion Post. Peter is survived by one brother, Frank Wojton. He was predeceased by two brothers; Edward Woyton; Michael Woyton; and one sister, Mary DeFrancisco. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Wojton; 12 nephews and 5 nieces; along with many great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, mass cards can be sent to 9 Merion Terrace, Phoenixville, Pa 19460. Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 30, 2020
