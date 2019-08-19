|
1st Sgt. Philip D. Ciofalo USMC (Ret.), 89, of New Berlinville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, PA.
Born in Shoemakersville, PA, on April 19, 1930, Philip was the son of the late Salvatore and Elizabeth (Petrillo) Ciofalo.
Philip graduated from Reading Catholic High School in 1948 and began his 20 year career in the United States Marine Corps. On September 30, 1968, Phil retired from the Marines as a First Sergeant in Annapolis, MD. During his time in the Marines, Philip received a number of decorations: Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V", Purple Heart, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V", Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal with four bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal with one bronze star, Korean Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, United Nations Service Medal, Rifle Expert Badge, and Pistol Expert Badge.
After retiring from the United States Marine Corps, Philip worked for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and the Bureau of State Stores for 19 years as a clerk and manager, retiring in April of 1990.
Phil was a member of various organizations: George Pron/Paul Seton Detachment Marine Corps League, Military Order of Devil Dogs, Third Marine Division Association, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines Association, American Legion Post # 471, Vietnam Veterans of America Keystone Chapter # 565, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 38, Disabled American Veterans Chapter # 93, Friendship Hook & Ladder Fire Company in Boyertown, and Military Order of the Purple Heart Valley Forge Chapter # 1777.
After his retirement, Phil enjoyed spending his time at his mobile home at Outdoor World Lake and Shore Resort in Ocean View, NJ. He had many good times swimming and laying by the pool, taking part in various campground activities, and taking visits to Atlantic City and its surrounding areas.
Philip is survived by his son, Philip Salvatore Ciofalo, Birdsboro, PA; his daughter, Deborah Murray, Colorado Springs, CO; his grandchildren, David Murray, Daniel Murray, Douglas Murray, Victoria Ciofalo, Shylyn E. Ciofalo, Taylor L. Ciofalo, Casey L.P. Ciofalo, and Destiny J. Ciofalo; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his sister, Teresa Rose Ackerman.
A viewing will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament, 610 Pine St., Bally, PA 19503. A funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place after the service at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter # 565, P.O. Box 472 Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 18, 2019