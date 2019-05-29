The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
(610) 367-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Bauman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Bauman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Bauman Obituary
Phyllis C. Bauman, 76, of Bally. Wife of Roger H. Bauman. Passed away in her residence on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Born in Pottstown she was a daughter of the late Myrtle (Boyer) and Walter Brooke. She was employed as a payroll manager for Eastern Foundry for 20 years until her retirement. Phyllis enjoyed swimming, water sports and aerobics. Playing cards and Mah-Jongg. She also was an avid painter of acrylics and water colors. She was a member of the Berks Quilting and a member of the YMCA. Phyllis is survived by her children, Michelle A. Kratzer of Lawrenceville, GA. And Christopher S. husband of Janice Pratt- Bauman of Montara, CA. Granddaughters, Maya Indigo Pratt-Bauman and Iona Danu Pratt-Bauman both at home. A brother, Donald Brooke of Raphine, VA. A memorial service will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends and family will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now