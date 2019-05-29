|
Phyllis C. Bauman, 76, of Bally. Wife of Roger H. Bauman. Passed away in her residence on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Born in Pottstown she was a daughter of the late Myrtle (Boyer) and Walter Brooke. She was employed as a payroll manager for Eastern Foundry for 20 years until her retirement. Phyllis enjoyed swimming, water sports and aerobics. Playing cards and Mah-Jongg. She also was an avid painter of acrylics and water colors. She was a member of the Berks Quilting and a member of the YMCA. Phyllis is survived by her children, Michelle A. Kratzer of Lawrenceville, GA. And Christopher S. husband of Janice Pratt- Bauman of Montara, CA. Granddaughters, Maya Indigo Pratt-Bauman and Iona Danu Pratt-Bauman both at home. A brother, Donald Brooke of Raphine, VA. A memorial service will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends and family will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on May 30, 2019