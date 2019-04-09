|
Phyllis Snyder, 91, former resident of East Coventry died peacefully Friday evening surrounded by family. Mrs. Snyder grew up in Drexel Hill, PA. She attended Ursinus College where she met Kermit Snyder, leaving when they married in 1948. They had a long and happy marriage of 52 years until Kermit’s death in 2000. Mrs. Snyder graduated from Cabrini College in 1974. She taught elementary school for over 30 years, and is lovingly remembered by her former students. Mrs. Snyder was dedicated to her family and had a deep love for all children. She is survived by her sister, Jane Church, her half-sister, Mary Martin, half-brother, Philip Dillman, six children, Jane, John, Mark, Beth, Michael and Susan, their spouses, twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at St. James Lutheran Church, 93 Kugler Road, Limerick. Mrs. Snyder requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made In Memory of Phyllis Snyder to the East Coventry Elementary School Library, 2461 East Cedarville Road, Pottstown, PA 19465. Please enjoy planting flowers in her honor!
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019