R. Kenneth Blystone
R. Kenneth Blystone, 69, of Newberry, SC. Formerly of Spring City, PA. Passed away in the J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home in Newberry, SC. on Monday October 19, 2020. Born in Fort Benning, GA. He was a son of the late Loretta (Rearick) and Richard “Dick” Reynolds Blystone. Kenny worked as a sales associate at a gas station for many years. He is survived by his sister, Linda D. Blystone of Spring City, PA. Aunts, Della Susko, Janet Blystone both of Liberty, SC., an uncle, Ronald Blystone of Easley, SC. and many cousins in PA. Funeral Services will be held at the Limerick Garden of Memories Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Family and friends may call from 2:00 to 2:30 PM Wednesday at the Chapel. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
6103672345
