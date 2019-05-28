|
|
Ralph E. Becker, Jr., age 77, of Kennett Square, PA recently passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. Ralph graduated from Kennett High School. He had a love for farming, hunting and fishing, and was a member of the FFA Chapter in Kennett. Ralph worked as a chauffeur for J. Bruce Bredin, where he enjoyed driving and antique cars. His biggest passion was driving farmall H tractors and working the family dairy farm in Parkesburg, PA.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 57 years Lorraine; sister Carolyn Palmatary, (predeceased by brother in law Duke Palmatary), brother Kenneth Becker (Pam); six children, Debi Becker-Walls (Jeffrey), Doug Becker (Christine), Kevin Becker, Tom Becker (Kimberly), Sandra Erby, Paula Epps (Dave) and six grandchildren, Tori Walls (Alex), Natalie, Devon, Miranda and Drew.
A visitation will be held on Thursday May 30 from 10-11am followed by a service at 11am at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery Kennett Square, PA. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Mercury on May 26, 2019