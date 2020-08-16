Ralph Rhoads

Ralph Rholand Rhoads Sr., 92, of Royersford, PA, husband of Susan (Brewster) Rhoads, died Friday August 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Harry Engle Rhoads and the late Dorothy Mildred (Redcay) Rhoads. Mr. Rhoads was employed as a construction superintendent being employed by Bean Construction and Hospital Building & Equipment Co. of St. Louis. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Rhoads was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Pottstown. He was a member of Elks Lodge #814; Stichter Masonic Lodge #254; the former B.I.E. all of Pottstown; the Reading Consistory and the Little 6 Hunting Club of Tioga Co. Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Ralph R. “Dusty” Rhoads Jr. husband of Julie, Boyertown; Jody L. Rhoads husband of Christine, Pottstown; Robin L. Rhoads husband of Corie, Stowe; eight grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Phyllis M. (Batman) Rhoads, two brothers, Douglass and Harry Rhoads, and one sister June Ottolini. Funeral services will be private for the family at Christ Episcopal Church, Pottstown. There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life at a later date. Officiating will be Father Joshua Caler. Relatives and friends are invited to the Burial and Interment Service with Military Honors at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Contributions may be made in his memory to Christ Episcopal Church, Memorial Fund, 316 High St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
