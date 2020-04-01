|
Randal Scott Freese, 37 of Stowe, PA died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester, PA. Born November 30, 1982 in Pottstown, PA, he was the son of Daniel L. Freese and Deborah L. (Hine) Freese with whom he resided. He enjoyed riding ATV’s, playing video games, shopping for clothing, electronics and his times in the mountains. Randal also enjoyed taking long walks as well as spending time with his family and doggies and he also enjoyed cooking. Surviving along with his parents is sister, Crystal L. Freese of Stowe and grandmother, Dorothy Hine of Elverson. He is predeceased by his Grandfather John F Hine; husband of Dorothy (Dunlap) Hine and Grandparents Daniel Freese and June (Smith) Freese. A memorial Service will be postpone at this time and held in the future. An announcement will be made on Facebook and by family for a future date for friends, family and neighbors. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 2, 2020