Randolph Scott Douglass, fondly known as “Randy” entered into rest on June 16th, 2020. He was born in Pottstown PA on April 19th, 1968 to Robert and Dorothy (Satterwhite) Douglass. Randy knew and loved Jesus and enjoyed having deep discussions about the mysteries of the Bible. He enjoyed cooking and often spoke of opening his own specialty restaurant. Randy loved his family deeply. He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife Dionne, children Makaila and Amani. His father Robert Sr. and mother Dorothy, sister Marva (Pete), sister Gloria (Pressly), brother Robert Jr. (Saneen) sister Lydia, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held Thursday, June 25th 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 507 North Adams Street Pottstown PA 19464. 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Open Viewing and 11:00 AM Service (50 people).



