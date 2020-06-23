Randolph Scott Douglass
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randolph Scott Douglass, fondly known as “Randy” entered into rest on June 16th, 2020. He was born in Pottstown PA on April 19th, 1968 to Robert and Dorothy (Satterwhite) Douglass. Randy knew and loved Jesus and enjoyed having deep discussions about the mysteries of the Bible. He enjoyed cooking and often spoke of opening his own specialty restaurant. Randy loved his family deeply. He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife Dionne, children Makaila and Amani. His father Robert Sr. and mother Dorothy, sister Marva (Pete), sister Gloria (Pressly), brother Robert Jr. (Saneen) sister Lydia, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held Thursday, June 25th 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 507 North Adams Street Pottstown PA 19464. 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Open Viewing and 11:00 AM Service (50 people).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved