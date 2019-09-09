|
|
Ray W. Yeanish, 76, husband for 51 years of the late Jeanette (Himmelwright) Yeanish, of Schwenksville passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Suburban Woods, Norristown following a lengthy illness.
Born in Bethlehem, he was the eldest son of Ruth Mae (Bath) and Jay A. Yeanish.
A life long resident of Schwenksville, Ray was a1961 graduate of Schwenksville High School. Where he was either in the band room to play Tenor saxophone or in the industrial shop working on multiple projects at once. He entered the workforce as an Auto Mechanic for Williams Pontiac, Gilbertsville. And moved on to serve an apprenticeship as a tool and die maker at Danco, Phoenixville. After completing his Apprenticeship he started Ray's Auto Service in Schwenksville circa 1970. As computer aided machining started being popular he took night classes in Auto CAD. With this he developed Perkiomen Precision, Inc. In 1990 which closed upon his official retirement in 2010.
Ray was a member and served as President of the Central Perkiomen Rotary Club during his 20 year tenure. He was also a member of the F&AN Perkiomen Lodge Red Hill. He served for 30 years as a member of the Schwenksville Borough Planning Commission, serving as Chairman when needed. He also served as on Schwenksville Council for multiple terms.
When he wasn't working he was happiest fishing in Ontario, Canada of spending leisure time at the Family retreat "The Bungalow"
Ray was predeceased by one brother, Charlie (Herb).
Ray is survived by 1 daughter, Tracy, as well as three sisters and two brothers, one niece and three nephews, three great - nieces and three great- nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to attend the funeral Service on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. At Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum, which is inside Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA. 19468. A viewing will be held prior from 10am -11 am at the Mausoleum. Burial will be at Limerick Garden of Memories.
Morrell Funeral Home Inc. Is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 9, 2019