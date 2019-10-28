The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond A. Wells Obituary
Raymond A. Wells, 82, of Skippack, PA, passed away October 25, 2019. He was the husband of the late Anne (Roeschen) Wells; father of Elizabeth Techman, Raymond Wells, II and Sharon Eshelman; brother of Honor Dexter and Belvin, Jack and the late Reese Wells; and grandfather of 8 and step grandfather of 2. Friends are invited to his funeral service at 11am on Nov. 2, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, where friends may call for the viewing from 10-11am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
Download Now