|
|
Raymond A. Wells, 82, of Skippack, PA, passed away October 25, 2019. He was the husband of the late Anne (Roeschen) Wells; father of Elizabeth Techman, Raymond Wells, II and Sharon Eshelman; brother of Honor Dexter and Belvin, Jack and the late Reese Wells; and grandfather of 8 and step grandfather of 2. Friends are invited to his funeral service at 11am on Nov. 2, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, where friends may call for the viewing from 10-11am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019