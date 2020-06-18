Raymond B. Lehman, 73, husband of Elaine D. (Burkholder) Lehman, Trappe, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Meadowood Sr. Living, Worcester Twp. Ray was born on August 20, 1946, in Pottstown, to the late Jonas F. and Sara A. (Buckwalter) Lehman. He was a graduate of Collegeville-Trappe High School. Before retiring, Ray was a farmer and supervisor at Uniform Tube Co., Trappe. He was an avid hunter. Ray was a longtime member of the former Perkiomen Valley Brethren In Christ Church and now a member of Graterford Bible Fellowship Church. In addition to his wife of 49 years, Ray is survived by his children, Stephanie, wife of Mark Ott, Perkiomen Twp., and Ryan, husband of Amy (Greer) Lehman, Trappe. His beloved grandchildren are: Mark, Jessica, Ruth, Luke, and John Ott, and Rebecca, Hannah, and Bethany Lehman. Survived also by his sisters, Fay L., wife of the late John Copenhafer, Perkiomen Twp., Doris L., wife of Rev. James R. Cober, Kitchener, Ontario, and Jeanne A., wife of the late Michael D’Agostino, Charlotte, NC. A private graveside service will be held in the former Perkiomen Valley Brethren In Christ Cemetery, with Rev. Mark Orton, Pastor, Graterford Bible Fellowship Church and Rev. Keith Greer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Graterford Bible Fellowship Church, 693 Church Rd., Graterford, PA 19426; or Parkinson’s Foundation, Suite 800, 200 SE 1st St., Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.