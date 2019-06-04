|
Raymond C. Billger, 73, formerly of Hereford, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Pottstown Manor Care. Born in Quakertown, he was a son of the late Charles H. and Grace K. (Miller) Billger. Raymond was a graduate of Boyertown High School and general laborer for Quigley Chevrolet. He also worked for Haines & Kibblehouse. Surviving are his siblings, Linda Miklosovic and husband, Louis of Cocoa, FL, Kenneth C. Billger of Bally, Martin L. Billger and wife, Sharon of Mertztown, Judith Alderfer and husband, Paul of Souderton and Larry D. Billger and wife, Kathy of Boyertown. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, Roger C. Billger and Rose J. Billger. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041 with the Rev. Mary Ann Harris Siefke officiating. Burial follows in Old Goshenhoppen Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the at https://strokeassociation.org/.
Published in The Mercury on June 5, 2019