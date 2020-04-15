|
Raymond “Jim” Evans, 79, husband of Barbara “Bobbie” Lanute Evans, passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes, Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Phoenixville hospital. One of 11 children, he was born April 29, 1940 in Scranton to the late Raymond and the late Gladys Teetz Evans. The Evans family moved to the Spring City area in his teenage years, where he met Bobbie as his neighbor. He joined the Army and served our country from 1961 to 1965. Jim and Bobbie were married in 1960 and built a beautiful life and family together. They have lived on Bridge Street in Spring City for over 58 years. Jim was known in Spring City area for founding and Pastoring the Spring City Fellowship Church. He loved music and enjoyed sharing God’s love in song and scripture. He sang, play the guitar, and also sang in a gospel quartet called the Calvary Crusaders. He provided for his family working as a general contractor. One of his greatest joys was spending summers on the south Jersey shore with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Jim leaves behind his loving wife Bobbie Lanute Evans of Spring City and two daughters: Jennifer and husband Michael and her children Alyssa (& husband Nick) and Jakan; Terri and husband Graham, and their daughter Katie. He is also survived by his siblings Janet Martinelli, Eva Hicks, Gladys Miller, and Gerald Evans, and several half siblings. Encouragements can be sent directly to Bobbie at her home, or in her care to 2326 Ridge Rd., Perkasie PA 18944. The family would also love to see your stories, memories, and pictures of Jim on Facebook at fb.me/RememberingJimEvans. There will be a private burial in the East Vincent United Church Cemetery. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later time. All services are being handled by Shalkop Grace and Strunk Funeral Home. www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 16, 2020