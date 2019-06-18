|
Raymond Slawecki, 84 of Royersford, husband of Janet (Littlefield) Slawecki passed away early Monday morning, June 17, 2019 at the home of his daughter with whom he resided. He was born November 30, 1934 in Royersford to Michael Slawecki and Genevieve (Soltys) Slawecki. A 1952 graduate of Royersford High School, Raymond served in the United States Army, where he earned The Good Conduct Medal. He then went on to attend Stevens Trade School in Lancaster PA. He was a custom cabinet maker and woodworker for 20 plus years from 1988 until his retirement. Prior to that he was a construction supervisor for 20 years working for Gorski Construction. Raymond enjoyed hunting and fishing at his cabin in Bradford County. Ray played baseball, football and ran track in high school. His first love was baseball where he excelled at pitching and was selected as a semi professional. He became an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. In addition, he shot in a dart league at The Hookies Fire Company, and was a member of the Italian Bocce Club in Royersford. In addition to his wife, Janet, of 62 years Raymond leaves behind his four children, Todd M. Slawecki of Limerick, Lori S. Hartlieb of Leesport, Clark A. Slawecki (Kim) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and R. Blake Slawecki (Christine) of Royersford; a brother, James Slawecki, and a sister, Sandra Pinter; and 11 grandchildren. A Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday June 21 in St. Eleanor’s Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville with Rev. Alessandro Giardini officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM Friday, June 21 prior to the service at St. Eleanor’s Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Pennsylvania VA at DMVA for Veteran’s Affairs, Bldg O-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002, or to Perkiomenville SPCA, 1059 Swedesford Road, Perkiomenville, PA 18074. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on June 19, 2019