Regina C. Tucker
Regina C. Tucker, devoted wife of William E. Tucker Sr., of Shaner Dr., Pottstown, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence. Born in Wilkinsburg, PA., she was a daughter of the late David and Helen (Coyne) Oberley. Regina was a loving mother to her children: W. Eric Tucker Jr., David J. Tucker, Cheryl R. D'Aiello and Sharon L. Mayberry. Seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a grandson Eric Tucker. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 A.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church located at Rt. 100 and Cadmus Rd., S. Coventry Twp. A viewing will be held Monday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Church. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
