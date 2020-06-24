Regina C. Tucker, devoted wife of William E. Tucker Sr., of Shaner Dr., Pottstown, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence. Born in Wilkinsburg, PA., she was a daughter of the late David and Helen (Coyne) Oberley. Regina was a loving mother to her children: W. Eric Tucker Jr., David J. Tucker, Cheryl R. D'Aiello and Sharon L. Mayberry. Seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a grandson Eric Tucker. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 A.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church located at Rt. 100 and Cadmus Rd., S. Coventry Twp. A viewing will be held Monday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Church. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store