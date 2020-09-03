1/
Renee Marie Thomson-Hohl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee Marie Thomson-Hohl, 59, of Wynnewood, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Renee, was the wife of Rev. Timothy Thomson-Hohl, pastor of the Ardmore United Methodist Church. She was also mother to Colin, Elise & Ian and grandmother to Owen & Aaron. Renee was an Itinerant Teacher in Early Intervention for the Delaware County Intermediate Unit. Renee was a volunteer with many organizations and a great lover of life. She will be greatly missed. The Celebration of her life will be held at the Ardmore United Methodist Church (www.ardmorechurch.com) on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am. It will be an outdoor Memorial Service, rain or shine. Guests are invited to wear bright colors, bring lawn chairs and practice appropriate distancing practices, including the mandatory wearing of masks. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc. www.chadwickmckinney.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Ardmore United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved