Richard “Barney” Barndt, 90, husband of Anne (Clayberger) Barndt, of Spring St. Pottstown, passed away April 24, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born in Souderton, PA, he was a son of the late Stanley K. and Mamie (Simmons) Barndt. He was a 1946 graduate of Pottstown High School. He was the owner and operator of Barney’s Electric Motor Repair, and known as “the Doctor of Motors.” He was also a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Surviving is a son Richard S. Barndt and his wife Deanna, a daughter Carol Anne, wife of Thomas Barr, grandchildren; Elizabeth J. Barndt, Nichols S. Barndt. A sister Gloria Bolonski and his cat Figgy. Predeceased by a brother Ronald Barndt and a sister Lois Barndt. Funeral services will be private. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019