Richard Barndt Obituary
Richard “Barney” Barndt, 90, husband of Anne (Clayberger) Barndt, of Spring St. Pottstown, passed away April 24, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born in Souderton, PA, he was a son of the late Stanley K. and Mamie (Simmons) Barndt. He was a 1946 graduate of Pottstown High School. He was the owner and operator of Barney’s Electric Motor Repair, and known as “the Doctor of Motors.” He was also a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Surviving is a son Richard S. Barndt and his wife Deanna, a daughter Carol Anne, wife of Thomas Barr, grandchildren; Elizabeth J. Barndt, Nichols S. Barndt. A sister Gloria Bolonski and his cat Figgy. Predeceased by a brother Ronald Barndt and a sister Lois Barndt. Funeral services will be private. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019
