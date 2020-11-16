Richard C. “Dick” Bader, 82, husband of Michelle R. (Sheplock) Bader of Elverson, PA passed away on Saturday, November 14 at Chester County Hospital. He was born in Phoenixville, PA on January 27, 1938 to the late Albert and Alice (Calhoun) Bader. He graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1955. After graduation, he worked full time at his father’s store, Bader’s Market where in 1967 he took ownership and retired in 2001. After retirement, he could not sit still and worked part-time for Steel Plate Products, Seacrist, and Sweet Water Woodworks. In 1960, Dick married Pauline (McCann) Bader. Together they had three children. Cynthia wife of Robert McDaniel, Richele, and Richard Mark husband of Patricia. In 1986 he married Michelle and together they had a daughter, Samantha. Dick had six grandchildren, Alicia wife of Michael Evans, Ryan, Mary Frances, Caroline, Kabryn, and Madeline and one great-grandson, Michael. He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl. He was a member and past president of the Kimberton Lions Club, member and past president of West End Fire Company, lifetime member of Kimberton, Valley Forge and Liberty Fire Companies and also a past member of the Kimberton Snow Stompers. Dick was what you might call a thrill seeker. Besides being a member of the Kimberton Snow Stompers, he had a love for flying and in 1972 earned his pilot’s license. In later years he turned to motorcycles and with Michelle and friends, took many enjoyable trips. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Devlin, Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm and on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a private service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Kimberton Lion’s Club, in care of Eves Trucking Company, 528 Schuylkill Rd, Phoenixville, PA 19460.



