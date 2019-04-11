|
|
Richard C. DeWalt Sr., 92, widower of Arlene (Mauger) DeWalt, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Chestnut Knoll Assisted Living. Richard was one of six children, born in Spring City, to the late Howard and the late Mary (Keim) DeWalt. He graduated in 1944 from Spring City High School and served our country in World War II in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946. Richard married Arlene and they had three children. They made their roots in the Spring Ford area, where Richard worked as a Supervisor for Jones Motor Company and retired for Leaman Tank Lines. Richard was active in Grace Lutheran Church and the Spring Ford Community. He was a member of the Spring Ford Masonic Lodge, Tall Cedars of Lebanon and an active participant in honoring veterans through the American Legion 602 Thomas W. O’Connor post. Richard was gifted as a craftsman. He spent his leisure time caning chairs, enjoying gardening, fishing and hunting. Richard leaves behind three children: Carol Adelsberger (Husband, James) of Pennsburg, Sue Latch (Husband, Daniel) of Perkiomenville and Richard C. DeWalt Jr., seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a sister, Janet Irey, brother, Glenn DeWalt (Millie) and sister-in-law, Dottie DeWalt. Predeceased is his loving wife Arlene and three brothers: Howard, Donald and Carl DeWalt. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:45 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 594 Church St. Royersford, PA 19468. There will be a Masonic service beginning at 9 AM and the Funeral service, officiated by Rev. Janelle Krais beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories in Limerick immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Grace Lutheran Church General Fund are being accepted, 594 Church Street, Royersford, PA 19468. All arrangements are being handled by the Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge Street, Spring City, PA. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2019