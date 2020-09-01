1/
Richard E. Stauffer
Richard E. Stauffer, 86, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Manatawny Manor. Richard and his wife Jeanette (Yerger) had just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. He was a son to the late Raymond A. and Ruth (Bitler) Stauffer Sr. Surviving along with his wife are many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by one brother, Raymond A. Stauffer Jr., and two sisters; Betty Ruth Stauffer and Jean Ann Reese. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc., 726 E. High St., Pottstown. Friends may call from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Friday morning at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc.

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
