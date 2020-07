Richard Fox

Richard H. Fox, 81, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, June 30th, 2020. Born and raised in Pottstown, he was the oldest of eleven children of the late Ernest and Edna Grandy Fox. He was a graduate of Boyertown High School. Richard proudly served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Richard was an active and faithful member of the Parish of Saint Robert Bellarmine at the Church of Saint Aloysius in Wilkes-Barre, where he was a lector, cantor, usher, and Eucharistic Minister. He managed a stand at the church’s annual bazaars and traveled all over the valley selling raffle tickets leading up to the bazaars. He also taught Sunday School for more than twenty-five years. He enjoyed many years of volunteering at WVIA in Pittston. His many friends will remember Richard fondly his dry wit sense of humor. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Duron Paint, and several trucking firms, including Raineri Brother’s Produce, Thomas C. Thomas, Roadway and Grant’s Store. He also worked for the Mohegan Sun Arena. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of more than fifty-one years, Ann C. Madden Fox, his son, Christopher R. Fox, and his brother, Jan Fox. Richard will be sadly missed by his daughter, Briget Ford and her husband William, of Wilkes-Barre Township; his son, Reverend Richard E. Fox, Pastor of the Parish Community of Saint Patrick in Scranton; grandchildren, Mitchell and Cameron Ford; brothers and sisters: James and wife Candy, St. Cloud, FL; Barbara, Pottstown; Michael and wife Christine, West Chester; Thomas and wife Jamie, Harrisburg; Kathryn and husband Terry, New Columbia; David and wife Susan, Houston, TX; Sherry, Pasadena, MD; Kim and wife Lori, Lebanon; Sandra and husband William, Pottstown; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Richards’ entire family is grateful for the kindness, caring and compassion of the nurses and staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and Drs. Wolanin, Verazin and Desai. Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Church of Saint Aloysius, Barney and Division Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Graveside services with Military Honors will be in Saint Ignatius Cemetery on Pringle Hill. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in effect. Memorial donations to the Church of Saint Aloysius are preferred. Memories and condolences may be shared with Richard’s family at www.celebratehislife.com