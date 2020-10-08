Dr. Richard Irvin Bauer, loving husband of Linda Sue (Taylor) Bauer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at his home in Spring City. Born on January 21, 1940 in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Irvin Lloyd & Bertha Gertrude (Peiffer) Bauer. Dr. Bauer Grew up in Snowdenville, East Coventry Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong member of Brownback’s United Church Of Christ, Spring City, PA., where he was baptized and confirmed. He served in a variety of positions including President of Consistory, Treasurer, Youth Director, chairman of Endowment Committee and honored as Elder Emeritus. He often conducted services in the absence of the Pastor as did his father, son, and grandson. Rich graduated from Springford High School in the class of 1957. He earned his BS from Shippensburg State College (now Shippensburg University) in 1961, MBA from Drexel University in 1967 and Ed D from Lehigh University in 1976. He served in the United States Navy stationed at Jacksonville Naval Air Base, Orange Park, Florida during the USA/Cuban Crisis 1962-1964. Dr. Bauer taught high school business classes in the West Chester School District, served as director of the Chester County Neighborhood Youth Corps, Assistant Superintendent in charge of School Business in the Great Valley School District, a founder and Executive Director of PSDLAF (Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund) and President of CADRE Consultant Investments. He was the past president of School Business Professional Associations-Delaware Valley (DVASBO), Pennsylvania (PASBO) and International (ASBO). Dr. Bauer also enjoyed playing baseball for the Spring City and Springford High Schools and the Spring City American Legion. He often spoke with gratitude about the American Legion feeding the team following their games. Rich was a distance runner for Shippensburg State College from 1957-1961 during which time the team was undefeated. He coached championship teams for Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball and was a founder of Coventry Soccer League. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity and a longtime member of the Brookside Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf. Dr. Bauer served many years on the East Coventry Township Planning Commission and helped implement the Two Hour School Delay for inclement weather when serving as GVSD Business Manager. In addition to his loving wife Linda of 57 years, Richard is survived by his daughter AmyLinn Stone, wife of John; One son, R. Chadd Bauer, husband of Yvonne; Six loving grandchildren, Maddison, Morgan, MaryKate, John M. “Jack” Stone, and Reed & Riley Bauer. He is also survived by one sister, Janet Faye Bauer Williams; One brother, Rodney Lloyd Bauer, husband of JoAnn; and many loving nieces and nephews. The Bauer family is greatly indebted to the Main Line Home Health Care, Home Instead, children/spouses, grandchildren and church family for outstanding care allowing Richard to live his final days in his home. Dr. Richard I. Bauer will be remembered as a quite spoken gentleman standing up for what is right and following Joshua 24:15...”But as for me and my house we will serve the Lord” A donation in his memory can be made to the Brownback’s United Church of Christ, 460 Ridge Rd., Spring City, Pennsylvania 19475. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held at the Brownback’s UCC Cemetery for immediate family directed by Reverend Mark Stryjak. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford PA. Please visit www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
