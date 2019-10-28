|
|
Richard J. Cioe, 91, husband of the late Vivian (Steltz) Cioe of Spruce St. Pottstown, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Manatawny Manor. Born in Stowe, he was a son of the late Emilio and Jennie (Nori) Cioe. He was employed as a Lab Technician by the Firestone Corp. and the Occidental Corp. He was also a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph Cioa and sisters Eleanor Poster and Susan Cioe. A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 A.M. Thursday, October 31 at Saint Gabriel’s RC Church, 127 E. Howard St, Stowe. A viewing will be held Thursday morning 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. Burial will be in Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contrabutions may be made to Saint Gabriel’s RC Church. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019