Richard William Juhasz, 72, a decorated Vietnam War Veteran and founder of New Hanover Gardens Nursery, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 15th surrounded by his loving family. Juhasz, a long term resident of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania was born in Philadelphia to the late Harryette G. Juhasz and the late Robert Young. He served for two years in the United States Army. As an Army Ranger, an elite light infantry airborne special operations force, he earned numerous medals, including six purple hearts for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the U.S. Army never left him. In 1980, he founded his family-based business, New Hanover Gardens Wholesale Nursery in Perkiomenville, PA. His success in business can be directly attributed to his work ethic and vast knowledge of trees and plants. Mr. Juhasz is survived by a sister, Linda Maki (Roger) and brother, Russell Young. He adored and cherished his four children: beloved son and noble caretaker of recent years, Richard William Juhasz Jr., and three treasured daughters, Nancy Ann Juhasz, Ann Mary Eddinger and Amy Marie Torrence (Brian). He also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren Cheyanne Lee Shaffer, Colin John Torrence and Landon William Torrence. A memorial service will be held Sunday June 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-2:45 PM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 25, 2019