The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Juhasz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Juhasz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Juhasz Obituary
Richard William Juhasz, 72, a decorated Vietnam War Veteran and founder of New Hanover Gardens Nursery, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 15th surrounded by his loving family. Juhasz, a long term resident of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania was born in Philadelphia to the late Harryette G. Juhasz and the late Robert Young. He served for two years in the United States Army. As an Army Ranger, an elite light infantry airborne special operations force, he earned numerous medals, including six purple hearts for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the U.S. Army never left him. In 1980, he founded his family-based business, New Hanover Gardens Wholesale Nursery in Perkiomenville, PA. His success in business can be directly attributed to his work ethic and vast knowledge of trees and plants. Mr. Juhasz is survived by a sister, Linda Maki (Roger) and brother, Russell Young. He adored and cherished his four children: beloved son and noble caretaker of recent years, Richard William Juhasz Jr., and three treasured daughters, Nancy Ann Juhasz, Ann Mary Eddinger and Amy Marie Torrence (Brian). He also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren Cheyanne Lee Shaffer, Colin John Torrence and Landon William Torrence. A memorial service will be held Sunday June 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-2:45 PM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now