Richard L. Hatfield passed away on October 30th, 2020 at the age of 88 following a long term illness, surrounded by family members. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Riegner Hatfield; their two children Sheri (living in New Hampshire) and Galen Hatfield, his wife Victoria (living in North Carolina) and two grandchildren, Amanda Hatfield (living in North Carolina) and Bennett Hatfield (living in Texas). He was steadfast in his love and devotion to his family, church and community. Richard graduated from Pottstown High School in 1950, the Hill School in 1951 and attended Dickinson college before running the family business at Hatfield & Shaner for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He had many activities and endeavors, but he was especially passionate about his faith and served in numerous capacities ranging from Church Council President to singing in traditional and praise choirs to participating in service missions in Guatemala. He was also a civic leader and was active in service organizations such as the Lions Club and Masons. Richard and Jean loved to travel and were blessed to have visited more than 100 countries. A private family ceremony will be held this week and a Celebration of Life service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Hanover United Methodist Church’s Guatemala Mission Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store