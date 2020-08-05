1/
Richard L. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. “Dick” Smith, 93, husband of the late Betty A. (Neiman) Smith, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Keystone Villa in Douglassville. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Luther and Elsie (Hunsberger) Smith. Richard was a US Navy veteran. He owned Richard L. Smith Building for over 30 years, retiring in 1980. Richard later worked as a code enforcement officer for North Coventry Twp. for 16 years, Union Twp. for 7 years and Upper Pottsgrove 3 years. He was a member of Wesleyan Christian Church in Lower Pottsgrove and the Pleasantville EC Church in Oley where he served as property chairman, a member of the board of trustees and volunteered to remodel the church. Richard was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 13 years. Surviving is his brother Wilmer Smith and several nieces and nephews. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother Donald Smith. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 11:00AM at Berean Bible Church, 2675 E. High St., Pottstown. Burial will follow in Temple Methodist Church Cemetery, Douglassville. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Richard’s name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved