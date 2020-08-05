Richard L. “Dick” Smith, 93, husband of the late Betty A. (Neiman) Smith, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Keystone Villa in Douglassville. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Luther and Elsie (Hunsberger) Smith. Richard was a US Navy veteran. He owned Richard L. Smith Building for over 30 years, retiring in 1980. Richard later worked as a code enforcement officer for North Coventry Twp. for 16 years, Union Twp. for 7 years and Upper Pottsgrove 3 years. He was a member of Wesleyan Christian Church in Lower Pottsgrove and the Pleasantville EC Church in Oley where he served as property chairman, a member of the board of trustees and volunteered to remodel the church. Richard was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 13 years. Surviving is his brother Wilmer Smith and several nieces and nephews. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother Donald Smith. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 11:00AM at Berean Bible Church, 2675 E. High St., Pottstown. Burial will follow in Temple Methodist Church Cemetery, Douglassville. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Richard’s name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com