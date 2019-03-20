|
|
Richard A. Landis, 81, formerly of Schwenksville passed away in Walnut Woods, Boyertown on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Helen (Townsend) Landis of Schwenksville. Born in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, PA he was the son of the late Charles M., Sr. and Stella V. (Dotterer) Landis. He was a truck driver for Handy & Harmon, Norristown, and Jesse Baro Inc. He was a former employee for Limerick Garden of Memories. He was an avid racing fan at Grandview Speedway. Richard is survived by two sons, Richard Landis, Jr. and Barry Landis both of Pottstown; four brothers, Charles Landis of New Hanover Township, Robert Landis of Gilbertsville, William Landis of Pottstown and Russell J. Landis of Gilbertsville. He was predeceased by a son Brian Landis; four sisters, June, Betty, Doris and Shirley; and three brothers, Gerald, Kenny and Walter Landis. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA. A viewing will be Saturday between 1 – 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. The Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Avenue, Boyertown, PA is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 21, 2019