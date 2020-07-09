1/
Richard Lee Wadsworth Sr.
Richard Lee Wadsworth Sr. of Little Oley passed away on July 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Darvin and Millie (Keehn) Wadsworth. He is survived by his significant other, Martha Kauffman; his four children, Michelle, wife of Matthew Jarrett, Richard Jr., Lori, and Jessie, wife of Shane Keyser. He had four grandchildren Jon, Jordyn, Katlynn, and Maddox. Richard was a veteran of the Navy, USN and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the American Legion, Liberty Fire Company, and Gablesville Athletic Association. Per Richard’s request, there will be no formal services. However, the family will receive visitors on August 2, 2020 for a celebration of his life. Please refer to the funeral home website for further information. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lifeline for Vets. https://donorbox.org/militaryveteranproject The full obituary can be read at www.lwottfuneralhome.com where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and appreciated by the Wadsworth family.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
