Richard “Earl” Miller, beloved husband of Johanna (Kirchhof) Miller, died Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at the age of 82, in Pennsburg Manor, Pa, where he had recently resided. Born January 3, 1937, in Royersford, Pa he was the son of the late Frank & Lois (Swinehart) Miller. Earl worked as a plumber for 37 years, and 22 years self-employed as R. Earl Miller Plumbing and Heating. He served the Gilbertsville area, retiring in 2000. He loved spending time with his family, and going to the mountain cabin where he enjoyed hunting, long walks, and playing cards. He and Johanna enjoyed traveling in the US and abroad. He was a longtime member of Brownback’s UCC, New Horizons Church and Calvary UCC. He was a Christian man who will be remembered by his great smile, hugs and friendly spirit. Along with his wife, Earl, is survived by three children: Julia, wife of Larry Deitrick; Donna, wife of Bill Marshall; Steven, and his wife Debra. Ten grandchildren: Will Marshall, and wife Lindsey, Chelsea, wife of Brandon Evans, Seth Marshall, and wife Christine, Alena, wife of Tim Carter, Joshua Lerch, Blaine, Anders, Blaise, Chance & Aurora Miller. Three great grandchildren: Paxton & Ziva Marshall & Blake Evans. Two brothers: Frank Miller Jr., Robert Miller, and wife Joyce. He is predeceased by a sister Joyce, husband James Davis. A memorial service will be held on Monday October 14th at 11:00 am at the Spring Valley Community Clubhouse in Bechtelsville, Pa. Any contributions can be made to Calvary United Church of Christ in Bechtelsville, Pa, in Earl’s memory.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019