Richard A. Minford, 75, husband of Marie Elena (Smart) Minford, of Bechtelsville, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Clifford Minford and Violet (Schaeffer), Kriebel, widow of Harold.
Richard served in the Army from 1961 through 1964. He retired from the construction field where he was a project manager.
Richard was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Marlana Lynn Duda, Becky Corby, Colleen McCaffrey, Ricsandra Minford; one son, Richard A. Minford II; two brothers, John and Paul; one sister, Joan Giunta and six grandchildren.
He was predeceased by one brother, Clifford.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM with a memorial service at 2:00PM at Morning Star Fellowship, 100 Limekiln Road, Bechtelsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Eastern Berks Fire Company, 2243 Old Route 100, Barto, PA 19504 or your local fire company.
Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 26, 2019