Richard Rentschler, 80, widower of the Late Shirley E. Rentschler, passed away early Saturday morning, February 23, 2019 in the Phoenixville Hospital.
He was born November 14, 1938 in Spring City to the late Clarence and the late Elizabeth (Gotshall) Rentschler. A life long member of the Spring Ford Community. Butch was a member of the first graduating class of Spring Ford High School. Butch retired after 20 years as a cabinet maker. He was a Life member of the Liberty Fire Co and was an avid baseball fan. Butch loved his family and enjoyed time with them.
Butch leaves behind two children: Rhonda Martin of Spring City and Roger Rentschler (Sandy) of East Coventry, Sister: Patricia Howe of Colorado, Six Grandchildren and One Great Grandchild. Preceded in death by his five siblings: James Rentschler, Clarence Jr., Jean Yeager, Ruth Heller, Janice McCambridge.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday February 27 in Zion Lutheran Church, Route 724 & Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City with the Rev. Paul Townsend officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am Wednesday, February 27 prior to the service at Zion Lutheran. Burial will be immediately following in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City. PA
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 25, 2019