Richard A. Repko, 89, of Pottstown, PA, husband of Patricia M. (Sarisky) Repko passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2019.
Son of the late Michael and Margaret (Sheeler) Repko, Richard was born in Phoenixville, and lived virtually all of his life in Pottstown, PA. He graduated from Pottstown Senior High School in 1949, where he was in the band and the choir, continuing what would become a lifelong love of music, begun in the choir at St. Aloysius.
He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1949-1951 and in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1952-1954. Following his military service, Richard received a Bachelor of Arts degree in German and social studies from LaSalle University in 1958 and a Master of Education degree from West Chester State University in 1966. He taught social studies and mathematics at Pottstown Junior High School from 1958-1964. He then spent the rest of his career as a teacher of German at Spring-Ford Senior High School from 1965-1987. Throughout his life he was also a gunsmith, learning the trade at the former Van Buskirk's Hardware Store on High Street in Pottstown, where he began as a stock boy at the age of twelve.
Richard met Patricia, the love of his life, in 1956 and they were married in 1958. He is survived by their six children and their families, including Chris and Ellen (Repko) Lis; David and Daria (Repko) Kaas; Sue Repko and her partner Parker Blaney; Karl Repko and Barbara Magrath; Steve and Michele (Repko) Dunleavy; Megan and Joseph Repko; Ken Berger; Piper Repko; and sixteen grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Mary Ann (Steffanci) Doerk of Pottstown, PA, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing will be held at Warker Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. Another viewing will take place in the Gathering Center at St. Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9-10:15 A.M., prior to a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius cemetery on Buchert Road.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Aloysius Church. To view a full obituary or to send condolences, go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 19, 2019