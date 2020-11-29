1/1
Richard Rowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Rowe, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was born in Phoenixville to the late Thomas and Evelyn (Behney) Rowe. Richard worked at C. Raymond Davis & Sons, Kimberton, as a construction estimator and project manager. After retirement he continued consulting and estimating for various companies. He was a graduate of Phoenixville High School and attended Temple University. Richard enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay for many years. He loved his beach house in Cherry Grove Beach, SC and retirement living in Little River, SC, as well as traveling in his motor home and spending winters in Florida Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 58 years, Barbara A. (Lowman) Rowe; two daughters, Kimberly, wife of Paul Saville, Andrea, wife of Timothy Wilkinson, both of Phoenixville; three grandsons, Richard Lorusso, Michael Saville, Kyle Saville; several nieces and nephews and his devoted canine pal, Katie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Rowe. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. If desired, memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to the donor’s local food bank. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved