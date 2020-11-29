Richard A. Rowe, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was born in Phoenixville to the late Thomas and Evelyn (Behney) Rowe. Richard worked at C. Raymond Davis & Sons, Kimberton, as a construction estimator and project manager. After retirement he continued consulting and estimating for various companies. He was a graduate of Phoenixville High School and attended Temple University. Richard enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay for many years. He loved his beach house in Cherry Grove Beach, SC and retirement living in Little River, SC, as well as traveling in his motor home and spending winters in Florida Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 58 years, Barbara A. (Lowman) Rowe; two daughters, Kimberly, wife of Paul Saville, Andrea, wife of Timothy Wilkinson, both of Phoenixville; three grandsons, Richard Lorusso, Michael Saville, Kyle Saville; several nieces and nephews and his devoted canine pal, Katie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Rowe. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. If desired, memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to the donor’s local food bank. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com