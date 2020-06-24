Richard V. Edman, 75, of Gilbertsville, husband of Ellen C. (Brennan) Edman, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Community Suburban Hospital in East Norriton. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred (Jacobson) Edman. Richard worked for the USPS for 30 plus years in East Rockaway, NY as a mailman, retiring in the late 1990s. In his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and loved going on tourist train rides. Surviving with his wife of 26 years is sister Charlene Hess of NY; brother John Edman of NY; and nieces Karla Wright, wife of Michael and Jennifer Howlett, wife of David. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Carl Edman Jr. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 12:30PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.