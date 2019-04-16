The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Walters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Walters Obituary
Richard M. “Dick” Walters, 92, of Douglassville, husband of Verna M. (Ruoss) Walters, passed away on Sunday, April 14 at Seasons Hospice. Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late Harvey and Mary Jane (McNeal) Walters. Richard was a US Air Force veteran and an active member of Shenkel UCC Church. He worked at Pennhurst State School for 28 years as a boiler engineer. Surviving with his wife is daughter Sue LaPlant, wife of Joseph; son Mark Walters, husband of Yvonne; brother Jack Walters; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter Kay Takach. A funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, New York, NY. View obituaries at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now