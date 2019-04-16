|
Richard M. “Dick” Walters, 92, of Douglassville, husband of Verna M. (Ruoss) Walters, passed away on Sunday, April 14 at Seasons Hospice. Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late Harvey and Mary Jane (McNeal) Walters. Richard was a US Air Force veteran and an active member of Shenkel UCC Church. He worked at Pennhurst State School for 28 years as a boiler engineer. Surviving with his wife is daughter Sue LaPlant, wife of Joseph; son Mark Walters, husband of Yvonne; brother Jack Walters; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter Kay Takach. A funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, New York, NY. View obituaries at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 17, 2019