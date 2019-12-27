|
|
Rita A. (Gillespie) Boyle, 87, of Stowe, wife of the late Justin J. Boyle, passed away on Dec. 25 at her home. Born in Jim Thorpe, she was the daughter of the late James and Carrie (Meighan) Gillespie. Rita was a member of St. Gabriel’s RC Church in Stowe. She worked at Phoenixville Hospital for 20 years as a telecommunications operator. Surviving are sons Timothy J. Boyle, husband of Lorelei, and Patrick F. Boyle, fiancé of Mellisa Wittig; brother Vincent Gillespie; and grandchildren Sean, Collin, Alison, Daniel, and Luke. Along with her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brothers Harry and Hugh Gillespie and sister Peggy Herman. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 2, 11:00AM at St. Gabriel’s RC Church, 127 Jefferson St, Stowe, PA 19464. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita’s name to St. Gabriel’s RC Church at the above address. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 30, 2019