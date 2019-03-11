|
Rita T. Megasko, 96, wife of John, died Saturday March 9, at Pottstown Hospital.
Born in McAdoo, PA to the late John & Rosanna Jump, she is a graduate of McAdoo High School. Married for seventy-four years, in addition to her husband she is survived by sons Gerald of Denton, Texas, Ronald and wife Angela of Glenmoore, and daughter Rita Lese and husband Michael of Phoenixville, four grand-daughters and three great-grandsons.
She was pre-deceased by five brothers and a sister. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C.C. , Beech & Hanover Streets at 11 A.M. on Friday February 15, 2019. Friends may call on Friday from 10-10:45 A.M. in the Church Gathering Center. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 11, 2019