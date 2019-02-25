Home

Robert N. Baldwin Jr., 58, husband of Cathy L. (Bender) Baldwin of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Florence (Weller) Moyer and the late Robert N. Baldwin Sr. Robert worked at Boyertown Foundry as a molder for many years. He enjoyed racing and sports throughout his life. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three daughters, Kim and Rebecca Baldwin and Bridget Volinskie; one step-daughter, Ashley Schmoyer; one grandson, Trevor and two sisters. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 26, 2019
