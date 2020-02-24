|
|
Robert C. Artim, 66, of Pottstown, PA, husband of Sandra (Kappenstein) Artim, died Sunday February 23, 2020 at Pottstown Memorial Hospital Tower Health. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Michael and Stephanie (Pavelish) Artim. Bob was the owner and operator of Artim’s Automotive Service LLC on Farmington Ave., Pottstown since 1996. He had previously worked at the former Dames Chevrolet as an Auto Mechanic. He is a member of Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, Pottstown. Bob was a 40 year member of Ringing Hill Fire Co. He held many positions there, serving as Assistant Treasurer, Assistant Chief, Deputy Chief and currently as Vice President. He was also a member of the Pottstown Elks Lodge #814 and Brookside Country Club, Pottstown. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Robert C. Artim Jr. and his wife Renee, Gilbertsville; Brian M. Artim, Pottstown; one sister Marie Kelly wife of Robert, Pottstown; sister in law, Joanne Artim wife of the late John Artim; and six grandchildren, Gracie; Gabriella; Emmalyn; Michael; Mason; and Madelyn, as well as many Nieces and Nephews. A memorial mass will be held at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, Hanover & Beech Streets, Pottstown on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Saint Aloysius New Cemetery, Buchert Road, Pottstown. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday evening, February 27, 2020 from 7:00 until 9:00 pm at Saint Aloysius Gathering Center, and from 9:30 am until 10:45 am on Friday at the gathering center. Contributions may be made in his memory to Ringing Hill Fire Co. 815 White Pine Lane, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 25, 2020