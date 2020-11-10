Robert C. Gerhart, age 81, husband of Wanda Gerhart, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 of natural causes. Born on July 31, 1939 in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Edgar and Mildred Gerhart. He is survived by his loving wife, his daughters: Dana and Danielle, and grandchildren: Gabriel and Justin Gilbert and Natalie Palmer. Bob was a 1957 graduate of Spring-Ford High School. He served three years in the U.S. Navy as a Photographers Mate. He was employed for 28 years with ICI Americas and retired in 1994. He went on to work at Home Depot as a lawn and garden specialist for 10 years. Bob was a dedicated member of multiple fire companies in the Spring City area and was an active Freemason; a member and Past Master of the Royersford Lodge No. 585. He served the Grand Lodge F&AM of Pennsylvania as District Deputy Grand Master of the 40th Masonic District from 1987 thru 1991. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am, with a Masonic service at 10:45 am. Friends will be received from 10:00 - 10:45 am. www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
