Robert C. Gerhart
Robert C. Gerhart, age 81, husband of Wanda Gerhart, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 of natural causes. Born on July 31, 1939 in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Edgar and Mildred Gerhart. He is survived by his loving wife, his daughters: Dana and Danielle, and grandchildren: Gabriel and Justin Gilbert and Natalie Palmer. Bob was a 1957 graduate of Spring-Ford High School. He served three years in the U.S. Navy as a Photographers Mate. He was employed for 28 years with ICI Americas and retired in 1994. He went on to work at Home Depot as a lawn and garden specialist for 10 years. Bob was a dedicated member of multiple fire companies in the Spring City area and was an active Freemason; a member and Past Master of the Royersford Lodge No. 585. He served the Grand Lodge F&AM of Pennsylvania as District Deputy Grand Master of the 40th Masonic District from 1987 thru 1991. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am, with a Masonic service at 10:45 am. Friends will be received from 10:00 - 10:45 am. www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home
600 Washington Street
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-7330
