Robert C. Krupp, age 85, of Pottstown, PA passed away on November 27, 2020 in Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health ICU. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Graber) Krupp with whom he shared 55 years of marriage prior to her death in August of 2009. Mr. Krupp, who was lovingly known as Bob, was born February 11, 1935 in Red Hill, PA to Clarence and Katherine (Underkoffler) Krupp. He attended Schwenksville High School. Mr. Krupp worked as a machinist at Superior Tube, Collegeville, PA., until his retirement. He was a licensed pilot who loved flying which he shared with his father and his grandson Cody, both pilots as well. Bob had a love of cars and motorcycles which he shared with his children and grandchildren. Bob spent much of his free time visiting his children, grandchildren, brothers, sister and friends. He also loved eating at various restaurants! Mr. Krupp was a member of Trinity Church in Boyertown, PA. Mr. Krupp is survived by his four children, Christine Schondelmaier, wife of Jack, Pat Glomstad, wife of Doug, Rick Krupp, husband of Joanna, Connie Lindsey, wife of Bruce; Six grandchildren, Tara Diefenderfer, Dustin Schondelmaier, Adrienne Landis, wife of Derek, Stephen Krupp, Joshua Holland, husband of Jessica, and Cody Smith; 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Richard Krupp, Thomas Krupp, and sister Donna Mae Hoffman, wife of James. Mr. Krupp was the companion of Kathryn Hoffman. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Willard Krupp. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL., 60601. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:00am located at Trinity Church, 250 Sweinhart Road, Boyertown, Pa. 19512. A private burial for the family will be held after the service. Arrangements by Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main Street, Pennsburg, PA 18073 email: memorial@falkfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store