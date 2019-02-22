|
Robert J. Carl, age 82, loving husband of Dolores Carl, of Laporte, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Highlands Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born on October 25, 1936 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Herbert & Emmeline (Stufflet) Carl. In addition to his loving wife, Robert is survived by his two sons, Guy Bliss, and Jason Carl; and four loving grandchildren; Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Carl. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Robert on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 610 S. Main St. Royersford, Pennsylvania from 10:00AM 11:00AM. The funeral ceremony will follow the calling time at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Ralph W. Owens. Burial will be held in the Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, Pennsylvania. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019