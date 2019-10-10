|
On October 8, 2019, Robert A. deProphetis, loving husband and Father of 2 sons, passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a 2 year battle with lung cancer. Robert was born on October 30, 1940, to Angeline deProphetis (Ferrone)and Attilio deProphetis in Chester, PA. Robert was a graduate of St. James High School in Chester, PA and attended Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD. On June 21, 1979, Robert married Charlene deProphetis (Ross) and they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past year. Together, they raised their 2 sons, Daniel deProphetis who is living in Rancho Tehema, California and Len DeCurtis who is living in Naples, Florida. He was known for his infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Robert gave loving kindness to all, regardless of race, religion, nationality or economic circumstance. His favorite thing to do was enjoy his family and his home. In addition to his wife and sons, Robert is survived by his Grandchildren Devon, Nicholas and Brendan DeCurtis, his sister Marie McHugh of Media, PA, his brothers, James de Prophetis of Brookhaven, PA and John deProphetis of Newtown Square, PA. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date. In memory of Robert, his family asks you to be kind because everyone you meet is fighting a great battle.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019