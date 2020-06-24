Robert F. Devine Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Devine, Jr., 81, of Palmyra passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Born June 3, 1939 in Cumru Township, Berks County, he was a son of the late Robert F., Sr. and Esther (Stoudt) Devine and also preceded in death by brothers Rolland Shade, Richard Shade, and Gerald Clemens. He retired Senior Master Sergeant from the 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard after serving from 1967 to 1991. A 1957 graduate of Hamburg High School, he was a life member of the 193rd SOW Association and longstanding member of the Hemlock Hills Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of the GI Gypsies and Union Fire Company #1 of Hamburg. Surviving are his wife of 58 years Deborah L. (Gaul) Devine; sons Andrew R. Devine of Middletown and Patrick M., husband of Cynthia Devine of Palmyra; brother Daniel J. Devine of Shartlesville; and three grandchildren. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 24 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved