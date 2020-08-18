Robert G. Erb, 84, husband of Eleanor (Specht) Erb, of Boyertown, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll. Born in Douglassville, he was the son of the late Richard Erb and Myrtle (McCormick) Erb. Robert was a 1954 graduate of Boyertown High School and worked for twenty years at Bethlehem Steel. He went on to work for AW Mercer as a truck driver until his retirement. He was a member of New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilberstville. Robert was also a member of the Boyertown Rod and Gun Club as well as a lifetime member of Friendship Hook and Ladder. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved Nascar and trips to Grandview Speedway. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Gary Erb, as well as three daughters: Cindy Eddinger, wife of Neil; Wendy Showers, wife of George and Cathy Gehringer, wife of Donald. He is also survived by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Robert is predeceased by two daughters, Vicki Erb and Susan Galloway as well as a brother, Richard and a sister, Peggy Weand. In Lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Robert’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of the arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com
)